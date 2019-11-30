New projects on display during 10 Days with Iranian Photographers

TEHRAN – The eighth edition of the 10 Days with Iranian Photographers, an exhibition that presents some of the latest projects by young photographers from around the country, opened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Friday.

Forty projects, which are composed of nearly 600 photos by 40 photographers under 35, are on view at the exhibition.

The collections have been selected from among 280 projects submitted to the National Iranian Photographer's Society, which is the main organizer of the event.

Photographers Hadi Azari, Sayyad Nabavi, Foad Najmeddini, Roham Shiraz, Hamidreza Suri and Najaf Shokri are scheduled to hold workshops during the exhibition.

Photo: Art enthusiasts visit the 10 Days with Iranian Photographers’ exhibition at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on November 29, 2019. (NIPS/Reza Zakeri)

