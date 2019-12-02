Saeid Nejati on Dhaka festival jury 

TEHRAN – Saeid Nejati, the Iranian director of the acclaimed short film “It Rains Slowly”, said on Monday that he has been selected as a member of the jury for the 15th International Short and Independent Film Festival (ISIFF), which will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from December 7 to 13.

Nejati is a graduate of cinema from Sureh University, and has cooperated as a jury member at several festivals such as the 19th Izmir International Short Film Festival, Tehran short Film Festival and Iran Cinema Celebration.

Filmmaker Kumar Shahani from India is scheduled to hold a workshop on mise-en-scène during the festival.

