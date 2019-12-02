Sisterhood agreement to bring Yazd, Lviv closer

TEHRAN – The Iranian city of Yazd and the Ukrainian city of Lviv are slated to sign a sisterhood agreement, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The two historical cities will sign the agreement in a bid to enhance their cultural relations, Ukraine’s ambassador to Iran Sergey Burdilyak said on Saturday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Yazd provincial officials in the central Iranian city, which was name a World Heritage in July 2017.

The envoy welcomed UNESCO decision for designation of Yazd as a World Heritage, saying Yazd’s historical texture has remained intact.

Yazd Governor General Gholamali Sefid, for his part, suggested that direct flights to be established between the two cities.

The oasis city of Yazd is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains. Its historical structure enjoys a very harmonious public-religious architecture that dates from different eras. With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region.

Also a UNESCO World Heritage, Lviv was founded in the late Middle Ages where a settlement had existed since the 5th and 6th centuries. It flourished as an administrative, religious and commercial center due to its favorable geographical position for trade and political development. Today, the surviving architectural and artistic heritage reflects a synthesis of Eastern European traditions influenced by those from Italy and Germany.

The modern concept of town twinning, conceived after the World War II in 1947, was intended to foster friendship and understanding among different cultures to encourage trade and tourism.

AFM/MG