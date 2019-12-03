Tehran parks, bus stations more accessible for persons with disabilities

TEHRAN – Tehran Municipality has improved accessibility of persons with disabilities to 66 parks and 139 bus stations.

The parks have been equipped with an accessible entrance, routes, sports, and playgrounds, cafeterias, benches, sanitary facilities, praying rooms, other amenities and buildings, IRNA quoted deputy mayor for urban services, Mojtaba Yazdani, as saying on Monday.

It is planned to make 44 other parks accessible for persons with disabilities by the end of this year (March 20, 2020), he stated.

Some 15 playgrounds for physically challenged children, 110 sportss spaces in the parks for people with disabilities, and other projects are among the measures in this regard, he stated.

Meanwhile, deputy mayor for urban planning and architecture, Abdolreza Golpaygani, said that 139 bus stations have been made accessible for this group of the society.

He added that 182 bus stations in the capital required retrofitting, 139 of which have so far been equipped with the necessary infrastructure, he highlighted.

Majlis [the Iranian parliament] approved both general outlines and details of a bill on the rights of persons with disabilities in January 2018. The law provides better living conditions for persons with disabilities to no longer feel isolated, additionally, development of disability-friendly cities, health insurance, and employment are some of the articles of the law.

FB/MG