Guardian Council: Adherence to constitution only way out of deadlocks

TEHRAN - Adherence to the constitution is the only way to break deadlocks, the Guardian Council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement was issued on the anniversary of the adoption of the constitution through a referendum on December 2-3, 1979, replacing the constitution of 1906. It was amended on July 28, 1989.

“December 3 each year is a commemoration day for glory of the country as well as the nation through which revolutionary path of the people resulted in overthrow of an oppressive kingdom and establishment of the Islamic Republic via ratification of a new constitution,” the Guardian Council said in the statement.

“The constitution, which leads the society’s political, cultural, economic and social institutions according to the Islamic principles and regulations, is the main source for stating new ruling system’s objectives and pillars, major structure for managing the republic, the people’s public rights and freedom, and the ways to guarantee the mentioned items,” the statement added.

The statement further reiterated that the only way in front of the officials and people out of any deadlock, crisis or problem is adherence to the country’s constitution.

The Guardian Council is an appointed and constitutionally mandated 12-member body.

The Iranian constitution calls for the council to be composed of six Islamic faqihs (expert in Islamic law), "conscious of the present needs and the issues of the day" to be selected by the Leader, and six jurists, specializing in different areas of law, to be elected by the Majlis (Parliament) from among the jurists nominated by the head of the Judiciary.

It is charged with interpreting the Constitution, supervising elections of, and approving of candidates to, the Assembly of Experts, the president and the Majlis, and "ensuring ... the compatibility of the legislation passed by the Islamic Consultative Assembly [i.e. Majlis] ... with the criteria of Islam and the Constitution".



