Illegal upload, another shock to “The Paternal House”

TEHRAN – “The Paternal House” has been illegally uploaded on some Persian sites to complete the run of bad luck on the controversial Iranian movie.

Produced nearly ten years ago, the honor killing drama was banned three times due to allegedly violent scenes.

Director Kianush Ayyari finally received the court’s permission on November 13 after making some modifications to his movie.

However, a full copy of the movie has been uploaded on the internet, the Persian service of MNA reported on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear what persons are behind the movie upload.

Culture Ministry’s Supervision and Evaluation Office director Mohammad-Mehdi Tabatabainejad, who is also the director of the Film Anti-Piracy Organization, said that only the film’s producer and laboratory have had the full version.

“It is not my intention to accuse anybody, but no one else has had a full copy of the film,” he noted.

However, he said that a team of experts is investigating the issue.

Photo: Nasser Hashemi and Mehran Rajabi act in a scene from director Kianush Ayyari’s drama “The Paternal House”.

MMS/YAW