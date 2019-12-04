Iranian diplomat says IAEA should be impartial

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazzem Qaribabadi has said that the International Atomic Energy Agency should be “impartial” in its dealings with Iran.

“Maintaining constructive working relations between Iran and the Agency is of paramount importance, which we believe that it should be carried out in an impartial, professional and independent manner, void of any hidden political agenda,” he said at the IAEA Second Special General Conference on Monday.

Qaribabadi was selected as the vice president of the special conference tasked to nominate director general for the IAEA.

Rafael Grossi, the new director general of the IAEA, was appointed to the post in October, following the death of the previous chief Yukiya Amano in July. He was set to take office as director general of the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday.

Congratulated Grossi on his appointment, Qaribabadi said, “We are confident that Ambassador Grossi, with his professional experience and expertise, will officiate over the activities of this organization to the best of its interests.”

Elsewhere, he said, “Importance of the IAEA for my country cannot be overemphasized. On one hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran as a developing country with a considerable nuclear program and activities has always looked up to the Agency and its unique role in building capacities based on its needs and priorities. In this regard, Iran believes that the peaceful uses of atomic energy should be neither hindered by unilateral, unlawful coercive measures, nor conditioned to any unjustified self-defined pre-requisites by the other countries.”

“On the other hand, monitoring and verification in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of the UNSCRes.2231 is high on the agenda of the Agency. Iran is an important partner of the IAEA. It is noteworthy that only in 2019 (by November) more than 688 inspections amounting to 1376 person-day inspections have been conducted in Iran,” he said.

In an interview with NHK published on Saturday, Grossi said that he wants to develop a constructive relationship with the Iranians.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on October 31 that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with the IAEA based on “mutual trust” and adoption of a professional approach by the UN nuclear body.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to maintain and expand constructive interaction and cooperation with the agency based on mutual respect and professional precision and neutrality of this institution,” he said in a message, congratulating appointment of Grossi as the director of the IAEA.

Mousavi expressed hope that Grossi would fulfil his international duties professionally by adopting an independent position.

