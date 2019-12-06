What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Aziz Anzabi is underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “One Way Trip” will run until December 11 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Sohrab Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists, including Mohammad Ehsai, Parvaneh Etemadi, Reza Bangiz, Iraj Zand, Jazeh Tabatabai and Farideh Lashai.

The exhibit titled “Along the Imagination” runs until December 12 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* Paintings by Mina Mokhtarzadeh are on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 11 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Forugh Reyhani is currently on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Archetypes” will run until December 18 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Amin Mirmoqaddam is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Personification” will be running until December 11 at the gallery located at 3 Aqakhani Alley, Omidvar St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hesam Dashti is underway at Shalman Gallery.

Entitled “Amnesia”, the exhibit will run until December 11 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Art Center Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Iraj Eskandari.

The exhibition runs until December 17 at the gallery, which can be found at 145 North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Goli Tavakkoli is underway at Elaheh Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until December 16 at the gallery located at 47 Golfam St., off Africa Ave.



Multimedia

* Paintings and sets of installation by Sudeh Davud are on display in an exhibition at Moon Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 24 at the gallery located at 26 Golestan Blvd., Africa Ave.



Installation

* Sets of installation by Mona Shirazi, Mahsa Fathi, Mehri Seraj, Leili Ameri, Saba Kafili and three more artists are currently on display in an exhibit at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Backyard” runs until December 17 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Mehdi Hamedi is on display in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Atrium” will run until December 17 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

ABU/MMS