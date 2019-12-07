Iranian troupe to perform “The Waltz Invention” in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian director Sara Afshar’s troupe will perform Russian-born American writer Vladimir Nabokov’s play “The Waltz Invention” at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater tomorrow.

Written in 1938, the play is about an inventor and poet Salvator Waltz, who invented a powerful, horrific weapon. He offers the weapon to his country in return for being put in charge of everything.

Now the minister of war and his absurd council of generals must decide if peace and prosperity are worth the possibility of being ruled by a mad dictator.

Hassan Majuni, Shabnam Farshadju, Amir-Hossein Taheri, Mohsen Nuri and Iraj Tadayyon are the members of the cast for the play.

Photo: A poster for the play “The Waltz Invention” by director Sara Afshar.

ABU/MMS/YAW



