Tehran gallery hosts Iranian Sculpture Expo 

TEHRAN – The 3rd edition of the Iranian Sculpture Expo opened at the Arte Design Gallery in Tehran after an 8-year hiatus.

The first expo was held at the Iranian Artists Forum in 2008 and the second edition was organized at Shirin Gallery in 2011.

“Unfortunately there was a problem in organizing the expo regularly,” the director of the expo, Mohsen Gholami, said at the opening ceremony on Friday.

“The expo aims to provide an opportunity to sell sculptures, however, the number of private collectors interested in sculptures is limited,” he added.

“We have tried to offer a special collection at the third expo so that we not only would draw the attention of collectors but also provide a chance to increase the number of interested visitors,” he noted.

The director of the Association of Iranian Sculptors, Abbas Majidi, also said that Iranian artists have enjoyed a booming market over the past few years but sculptors have had the least share in this market.

“Joining this market is not an easy task,” he noted and added, “This expo aims to lessen the gap between the sculptors, collectors, gallery owners and people.”

A book of the expo was also unveiled during the opening ceremony and veteran sculptor Taha Behbahani was honored for his lifetime achievements.

Organized by the Association of Iranian Sculptors and the Arte Design Gallery, the expo will be running until December 27 at the gallery.

Photo: A poster for the 3rd Iranian Sculpture Expo.

