Iran, Ecuador discuss expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN - Ecuador's Ambassador to Tehran Alejandro Ortega Almeida and Deputy Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Mohammadreza Karbasi met in Tehran on Sunday and discussed expansion of trade ties.

According to the ICCIMA portal, the two sides stressed the good political relations between the two countries and emphasized the need for boosting economic ties in line with political relations.

Speaking in the meeting, Karbasi pointed to Iran’s direct exports to Brazil and some African countries as a model based on which Iran and Ecuador could expand their economic ties.

He also emphasized on providing information on trade with regional countries, in particular with Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, and called for the two sides to take necessary measures to improve their information and understanding of the economic and trade potentials of each other.

The Ecuadorian ambassador for his part pointed out the exports of stone from Iran to his country as a favorable field of cooperation and called on the Iranian side to provide the Ecuadorian Embassy in Tehran with a list of private sector companies active in this area.

Barter trade was yet another issue that was discussed by the two sides as a good way of developing the two countries’ trade relations.

EF/MA

Photo: Ecuador's Ambassador to Tehran Alejandro Ortega Almeida (L) and Deputy Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Mohammadreza Karbasi met in Tehran on Sunday to discuss trade ties.