Iran, Oman ink agreement to broaden maritime co-op

TEHRAN – Iran, and Oman signed a maritime cooperation agreement on Sunday aiming for boosting maritime transportation between the two countries, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony attended by senior officials from both sides including the Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Oman’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, and heads of the two countries’ ports and maritime organizations.

As reported, the two ministers inked the agreement.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami said: “signing of this agreement will facilitate trade and business interactions between the two countries, using the two sides’ maritime capacities.”

“This is the first time that Iran signs and exchanges a maritime transport document with the friend country Oman,” he added.

Under the agreement, Iranian traders and businessmen interact constructively with their Omani counterparts, and regular shipping lines will be established between the two countries, while the two sides will also provide facilities for using each other’s ports, the official explained.

Masoud al Sunaidy also expressed satisfaction with the signing of the agreement, saying: “Once the agreement’s finalized copies are received, it will be implemented immediately.”

He further expressed hope that the signing of this agreement would encourage and stimulate an increase in the two countries’ trade turnover.

Iran and Oman have already launched four direct shipping lines between the two countries' ports.

Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy traveled to Iran on top of a trade delegation to attend the 18th meeting of Iran-Oman Joint Economic Committee in Tehran.

EF/MA

photo: Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami (R) and Oman’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy signing maritime cooperation agreement documents in Tehran on Sunday