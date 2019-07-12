Tehran, Muscat stress expansion of transportation ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani met with Oman's Minister of Transport and Communications Ahmed Mohammed Salem Al-Futaisi in Muscat and emphasized the need for strengthening transport and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries in order to provide basis for expansion of trade ties.

As reported by IRNA on Friday, in the meeting Rahmani mentioned the two countries’ cooperation in the North-South Corridor, saying “One of the main axes in the development of bilateral relations is the implementation of Ashkhabad agreement and Oman’s collaboration in North-South corridor.”

He further pointed to Iran’s capacities and capabilities, especially in the port cities of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, saying, “The expansion of relations with neighbors has a special place in Iran’s strategic planning and policies.”

Al-Futaisi for his part, welcomed economic cooperation with Iran in all areas, saying that Oman's policy is to develop relations with its neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, and it welcomes any strategy to expand all-out relations.

Referring to his country's infrastructure facilities for establishing aviation and maritime transportation routes, he said, "There are now several air routes between the two countries, and cooperation in maritime area should also be given such an attention and importance.”

$4b trade turnover on the agenda

During his visit to the Sultanate, Rahmani also held talks with Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Oman’s minister of commerce and industry, during which the two sides called for expansion of trade ties.

The officials stressed the need for facilitating trade so that the trade between the two neighbors would reach the targeted $4 billion a year.

In the meeting the two sides also discussed issues regarding the upcoming 18th Iran-Oman joint economic committee meeting and Rahmani voiced Iran’s readiness for hosting the event.

Sunaiday in his turn, expressed his country’s eagerness for boosting trade with Iran, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has significant capabilities and capacities that the two sides can tap in line with the national interests of the two countries."

In December 2018, Iran and Oman launched their fourth direct shipping route to connect Iran’s port city of Jask to the Omani port of Al Suwaiq.

The first shipping route between the two countries was put into operation in March 2015 between Iran’s Bandar Abbas and Oman’s Sohar.

In December 2016, Iran and Oman inaugurated direct shipping routes from two Omani ports to the Iranian port of Shahid Bahonar.

Later in December 2017, the two country launched another shipping line which connects Iran’s port city of Khorramshahr to the Omani port of Sohar.

According to Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce, the Bandar Abbas- Sohar route which was temporarily closed due to U.S. sanctions on Iran, has also resumed operation.

EF/MA

PHOTO: Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani met with Oman's Minister of Transport and Communications Ahmed Mohammed Salem Al-Futaisi (R) in Muscat.



