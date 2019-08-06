Industry ministry offering special incentives to foreign investors

TEHRAN – Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade has voiced the country’s readiness for providing special incentives for participation of foreign investors in the country’s various industrial and mining projects.

Speaking in a meeting with a handful of foreign investors active in the field of renewables on Monday, Reza Rahmani underlined the unique opportunities which Iran’s industry and mining sectors are offering to foreign investors, saying “We will employ all legal incentives for an effective participation of all foreign investors who are active across the country.”

The steel, copper and aluminum industries are rapidly expanding in Iran, Rahmani said, inviting all capable foreign investors to take part in the country’s industrial and mining projects.

The minister also noted that in the mining sector alone, there is a capacity of over 50 billion tons of minerals in Iran ready to be extracted, adding that this is a good opportunity for participation of domestic and foreign investors.

Rahmani finally mentioned the contribution of foreign companies in Iran’s renewable industry especially in solar power plants, saying that the industry would give Iran great opportunities for the export of generated electricity.

He also mentioned Iran’s expert workforces, saying “one of the important advantages of our country in cooperation with foreign investors is the presence of capable Iranian workforce.”

“In addition to the availability of abundant raw materials, Iran is well-prepared to supply all necessary equipment and conditions for the operation of foreign investors,” he added.

EF/MA