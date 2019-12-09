$238m allocated to manage environmentally hazardous waste

TEHRAN –The Department of Environment (DOE) will receive a budget of 10 trillion rials (nearly $238 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to manage environmentally hazardous waste as proposed in the budget bill for the next calendar year (starting on March 20, 2020).

President Hassan Rouhani submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next year to the Majlis on Sunday, which amounted to about 1.988 quadrillion rials (about $473.5 billion), with a 14-percent rise from the current year’s approved budget.

Supplying basic goods, treatment and medical equipment; securing livelihood; supporting production and employment; promoting tourism; and preserving water resources and environment are the focal points of the bill.

Under the bill, products which turn into hazardous waste after consumption and lead to environmental degradation will be taxed, and the "revenue from hazardous products" will be provided to the DOE in order to manage and reduce the harmful effects of waste, ISNA reported.

A list of products containing hazardous materials and their side effects has been prepared; industrial coatings and paints, tiers, light bulbs, batteries, computer and accessories, audio and video devices, cellphones, and all plastic products which are domestically- made will be tax-included.

In order to properly enforce the regulations, manufacturers and importers are required to file a declaration at the end of each tax period and pay the taxes, which is estimated at 10 trillion rials (about $238 million).

FB/MG