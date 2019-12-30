17 tourism projects worth $35m to get off the ground in Ardebil

TEHRAN – Seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) will be inaugurated in northwestern Ardebil province in the near future.

Restored historical monuments, newly-built hotels and water treatment complexes, and tourism infrastructure facilities are amongst the projects which are scheduled to come on stream officially by President Hassan Rouhani during his upcoming visit to the province, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi said on Saturday.

“The country’s first all-glass suspension bridge will also be opened to the public in the tourist town of Hir, which will be an attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.”

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

