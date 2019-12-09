22 Iranian universities on GreenMetric sustainability ranking

TEHRAN – Twenty-two Iranian universities were ranked among the world’s green institutes announced by the University of Indonesia’s GreenMetric World University Ranking on Sustainability 2019, IRNA reported on Monday.

UI GreenMetric World University Ranking on Sustainability was launched in 2010 to promote sustainability in higher education institutions worldwide. It allows universities to share their experience and best practices on sustainability issues, as well as to measure their sustainability policy, facilitating a comparison between them.

The world’s green universities are ranked according to six deciding factors contributing to sustainability including setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste and water management, transportation and education in more than 10,000 universities worldwide.

University of Zanjan was ranked first among Iranian universities and 48th globally.

Wageningen University & Research of the Netherlands came in first, while University of Oxford and University of California Davis came in second and third respectively.

From Iran, universities of Zanjan, Kashan, Gilan, Isfahan, Al-Zahra, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shahrood University of Technology, Razi University, University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, Azad University of Science and Research, University of Tehran, Arak University, Bu-Ali Sina University, Shiraz University, Khorasgan Branch of Azad University, Amir Kabir, Sharif, Yazd, Tabriz, Zanjan University of Medical Sciences, Technical and Vocational University, University of Applied Science and Technology were also on the list.

FB/MG