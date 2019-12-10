Seminar for introducing Indonesian market slated for late Dec.

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to hold a seminar on December 31, to introduce potentials and capacities of the Indonesian market for Iranian traders and businessmen, the TPO portal announced.

Attended by officials, including Indonesian embassy’s commercial attaché and Iran’s former commercial attaché in Indonesia, the seminar aims to provide an opportunity for the Iranian businessmen and traders to get familiar with Indonesia’s potential areas for cooperation, and collect information about the capacities and opportunities in the mentioned market.

Indonesia is one of the important counties with which Iran is taking measures to boost trade ties because both nations are Muslim countries and both countries are full members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), The Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Developing 8 Countries.

EF/MA