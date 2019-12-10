10 Days with Iranian Photographers wraps up

TEHRAN – The 8th edition of the 10 Days with Iranian Photographers, an exhibition that presents some of the latest projects by young photographers from around the country, came to an end during a ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, IAF director Majid Rajabi-Memar said that such events can bring young and veteran photographers together.

“Although we are all suffering from the country’s political issues, I hope this young blood can change the atmosphere of the National Iranian Photographer’s Society,” Seifollah Samadian, the director of the society, which is the main organizer of the event, said in his brief speech.

Forty photographers under 35, whose projects composed of nearly 600 photos were on display at the exhibition, were also honored at the ceremony.

Photo: Art enthusiasts visit the exhibit 10 Days with Iranian Photographers at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

ABU/YAW

