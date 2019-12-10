The Guardian Council is soft when vetting candidates, general says

TEHRAN – Former Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has criticized the Guardian Council for treating parliamentary hopefuls with leniency when vetting them for elections.

“Unfortunately, the Guardian Council does not examine the candidates’ line of thought,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Tuesday.

“The candidates’ line of thought should match that of the establishment,” he said. “This is the case in all countries.”

Jafari argued that a person’s viewpoints should match that of the establishment even in the countries which claim to be very democratic.

“However, the gentlemen who come to power here do not hesitate to say their viewpoints differ from those of the Leader,” the former IRGC chief said.

“Well, if your viewpoints are different, then why did you come?” he asked rhetorically.

The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

Parliamentary elections will be held on February 21, 2020.

The candidates had until December 7, 2019 to register. Then the Guardian Council began vetting registered candidates and is scheduled to release the names of candidates deemed eligible to run by December 18.

Disqualified candidates will have four days to object to the Guardian Council, after which the council will study complains and announce the final list on February 11.

The candidates will have 8 days to spend on the campaign trail, ending on February 19.

