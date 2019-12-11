Vocalist Alireza Qorbani to tour Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian vocalist Alireza Qorbani and his ensemble will begin a concert tour across Iran in late December.

The tour will begin with the northwestern city of Tabriz on December 24 and will continue in Urmia, the capital of West Azarbaijan province on December 27.

The historical city of Qazvin will be hosting the ensemble on December 31 and the central city of Arak will be their last stop on January 3.

Entitled “Sing with Me”, the concert was performed over 30 times in Tehran’s Sadabad Cultural-Historical Complex during May and June.

Photo: Iranian vocalist Alireza Qorbani in an undated photo.

