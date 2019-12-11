Mourners bid farewell to pop singer Turaj Shabankhani

TEHRAN – Pop singer Turaj Shabankhani, famous for his song “Bahar Bahar” (spring, spring), was laid to rest in the Artists Section of Tehran’s Behesht Zahra Cemetery on Wednesday.

Shabankhani was suffering from a type of lung disease and passed away on Monday at the age of 69.

His funeral procession took place in the courtyard of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall and was attended by a large number of musicians and cultural officials.

Poet Mohamad-Ali Bahmani, the writer of “Bahar Bahar”, made a short speech at the funeral service, calling Turaj a very good and kind person.

“He had a pleasing voice and when he sang my ‘Bahar Bahar’, he made the song eternal,” Bahmani said.

Poet and songwriter Abdoljababr Kakai also spoke of his interest in the singer and his great talent in singing.

Singer Simin Ghanem, Shabankhani’s cousin, said that he made eternal songs and always respected his art of music.

Music expert Abbas Sajjadi called him a man who had a vast knowledge of music.

Photo: Fans and mourners carry the coffin of pop singer Turja Shabankhani during his funeral in the courtyard of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on December 10, 2019. (Mehr/Ali Khara)

RM/YAW