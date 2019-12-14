6th Silver Cypress Exhibition opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The 6th Silver Cypress Exhibition, which is organized biennially by the Iranian Graphic Designers Society, opened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Friday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the Iranian Graphic Designers Society, Mohsen Soleimani, said that there has been an increase in the number of works submitted to the biennial.

“We had no selection board for the sixth edition, however, the members of the policymaking council of the biennial were invited to review the selected works and chose the final artworks for the public showing,” he added.

He also thanked the Beautification Organization of the Tehran Municipality and other supporters of the biennial.

Posters, book covers, designs of brochures and catalogs, digital graphic designs, and a collection of typographical designs by 300 artists are on view at the exhibition, which will run until December 20.

Top works in each category will be honored on the closing day.

Photo: Art aficionados visit the 6th Silver Cypress Exhibition during the opening day on December 13, 2019. (Moj)

