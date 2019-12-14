Recovered Achaemenid ‘guard’ to go on show at Milad Tower

TEHRAN – A limestone relief of an Achaemenid Persian guard, which was brought back home from the U.S. last year, will go show in a month-long exhibit at Tehran’s Milad Tower.

Tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan, municipality officials and several members of the Islamic City Council of Tehran have been invited for the opening ceremony that is scheduled for December 17, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The bas-relief was put on show at the National Museum of Iran and a number of other museums after President Hassan Rouhani returned it home from the U.S. on September 27, 2018.

The eight-inch-square object was back home after 80 years. In 2017, it was confiscated from the Park Avenue Armory in New York, while offered for sale at an art fair. In June, a U.S. judge ruled that the exquisite relic should be returned to Iran.

The relief was part of a long line of soldiers depicted on a balustrade at the central building on the UNESCO-registered Persepolis in southern Iran.

AFM/MG