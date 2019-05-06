Recovered Achaemenid guard on tour to southern Iran

TEHRAN - A previously recovered limestone relief, depicting an Achaemenid Persian guard, is to be delivered to the Persian Gulf Anthropological Museum for a loan exhibit in Bandar Abbas, southern Hormozgan province.

The Achaemenid era (550 – 330 BC) object will be displaying at the museum from May 9 to June 5, Reza Boroumand, the provincial tourism chief, said on Monday, Mehr reported.

The bas-relief, has been put on show at the National Museum of Iran and Mashhad’s Khorasan Great Museum after President Hassan Rouhani returned it home from the U.S. on September 27.

The relief was part of a long line of soldiers depicted on a balustrade at the central building on the UNESCO-registered Persepolis in southern Iran.

The eight-inch-square object was back home after 80 years. In 2017, it was confiscated from the Park Avenue Armory in New York, while offered for sale at an art fair. In June, a U.S. judge ruled that the exquisite relic should be returned to Iran.

AFM/MQ/MG