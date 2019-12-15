Families of martyred artists honored in Tehran 

TEHRAN – A number of families of the artists martyred during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war were honored during a meeting named “Witnesses to Love” at the Art Bureau in Tehran on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and the Art Bureau director Mohsen Momeni-Sharif.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salehi said, “People of different religions and people from all walks of life joined together during the Sacred Defense, part of whom were those artists who were martyred.”

“We have over 2000 martyred artists, 500 in visual arts, 500 in dramatic art, over 300 in calligraphy, over 100 in cinema and over 80 in music. These figures show that the artists were among the others during the days of hardship and war,” he added.

The family of Jamal Shurjeh, the director of “33 Days”, a film on the Israeli 33-Day War of 2006 against Lebanon, were honored onstage.

Other honorees were writer Morteza Sarhangi and vocalist Mohammad Golriz.

Families of the martyrs Ali-Asghar Fallah, Javad Asadi, Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, Ali-Hossein Ebrahimi and Saeid Noruzi were among the other honorees.

Photo: Mehdi Chamran, brother of martyr Mostafa Chamran, is honored during a meeting at the Art Bureau in Tehran on December 1, 2019. (Mehr/Mohammad Mohsenifar)

