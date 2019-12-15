Iranian female gymnasts allowed to wear hijab in international events

TEHRAN - President of the Iran's Gymnastic Federation Zahra Inche Dargahi says that the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has allowed the Muslim gymnasts to compete at the international events with hijab.

According to her, FIG has modified the rules for athletic attire to allow them to take part at the competitions with Islamic dress code.

“I talked to vice-president of the International Gymnastics Federation, Nellie Kim, and convinced her to allow our female athletes to wear hijab in acrobatic division,” Inche Dargahi said.

“I hope the international federation changes the rules for the other categories,” she added.



In June 2011, the Iranian women's soccer team was disqualified from a pre-Olympic trial match in Jordan because of the type of head covering players were wearing.

But FIFA modified its rule and now the Iranian female footballers can participate in the Asian championships and have achieved so much success in the recent years.

Iranian sportswomen have shown great potential in football, futsal, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, taekwondo and Paralympic sports in the last decade.