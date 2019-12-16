Iran sixth at Futsal World Ranking

TEHRAN – The Iranian national futsal team stay at the sixth place in the latest Futsal World Ranking released on Monday.

Brazil and Spain are first and second with 1839 and 1785 points, respectively.

Russia sit third with 1654 points.

Argentina and Portugal are fourth and fifth with 1645 and 1644 points, respectively and Iran remain in sixth place with 1603 points.

Iran still are the best Asian team in the ranking.

Team Melli prepare for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship, where the Persian have been drawn along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in Group D.