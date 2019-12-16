Chinese envoy admires Iran’s stance against U.S. anti-Beijing measures 

TEHRAN - Chung Hua, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran, on Monday voiced his country’s appreciation for Iran’s stance against the White House’s anti-Chinese measures.

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi, the Chinese envoy also expressed hope for the expansion of relations between the two friendly nations.

In October, Mousavi categorically denounced the U.S. Congress legislation on Hong Kong as a “brazen” case of Washington's interference in the domestic affairs of other countries.

"International law categorically rejects meddling in other countries' internal affairs, and unfortunately the reoccurrence of such behavior by the U.S. regime has turned into a means to destabilize countries," Mousavi said at the time.



