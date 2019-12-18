TEDPIX surpasses record high of 350,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 3,451 points to stand at 350,322, hitting a new record on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 5.062 billion securities worth 25.817 trillion rials (about $614.7 million) were traded at TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index increased 2,675 points and the second market’s index rose 6,269 points.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), jumped three points to hit 4,531 on Wednesday.

Some 2.126 billion securities valued at 13.981 trillion rials (about $332.8 million) were traded at this market.

