Ex-Iran wrestler Khodabandeh passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran freestyle wrestler Abdollah Khodabandeh passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday.

He had been recently hospitalized for removing his gallbladder at a hospital in Tehran.

Khodabandeh was a member of Iran’s wrestling team at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Khodabandeh was a contemporary of Iranian legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.