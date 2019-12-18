Government adopts measures to counter air pollution

TEHRAN — The cabinet of minister adopted some measures on Wednesday to counter air pollution in metropolises.

“Today’s session was allocated to reports regarding the performance of bodies,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said after a cabinet session.

The cabinet was chaired by vice president Es’haq Jahangiri on Wednesday.

According to reports, among the decisions taken on Wednesday was to renovate the public transportation system, modernize taxi fleet, banning fuel inefficient cars inside cities in smoggy days, banning consumption of mazut for industrial facilities near big cities, etc.

The government spokesman said the president had previously tasked ministries and organizations concerned with the air pollution to take necessary measures.

According to Rabiei, the pollutant industries around Tehran play a key role in the spread of air pollution in the capital Tehran

The pollutant industries have been ordered to stop all their activities until the situation returns to normal, he said.

This week, air pollution shut down schools, kindergartens, and special-needs schools in Tehran and surrounding towns.

According to the air quality control center, the air-pollution indicator in most of Tehran crossed the danger line for vulnerable people.

Officials have warned that it won’t be the last time that dangerous air pollution shuts down schools in the capital.

Tehran has suffered from dangerous levels of pollution and smog since mid-November. The odd-even traffic scheme has been applied all across the capital and the ban on the movement of trucks as well as the activity of sand mines and concrete industries will remain suspended for the next few days.

