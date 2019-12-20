What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Ali Shoja and Nasrin Hadian is underway at Ariana Gallery. The exhibition will be running until December 23 at the gallery located at No. 9 Fereshteh St., off East Maryam St., in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Drawing

* Homa Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by a group of artists including Maryam Espandi, Reza Sediqian, Elham Yazdanian, Ashkan Abdoli and Omid Moshksar.

The exhibit titled “Fragments” runs until December 31 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Drawings by Amir-Nasr Kamguyan are on display in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit named “Thoughts Box” runs until December 25 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Somayyeh Khodai is currently on view in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

Entitled “Metamorphosis”, the exhibit will run until December 24 at the gallery located at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Mehrnaz Tavakkoli is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Art Center Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 24 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by a group of artists including Ali Ettehad, Sepideh Zarat, Elaheh Keshavarz, Pedram Lesani, Ali Nasir, Delbar Shahbaz and Mansur Qandriz is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Two Portraits” runs until December 27 at the gallery that can be found at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Davar Yusefi are on display in an exhibition at Sareban Gallery.

The exhibit named “Beyond the Instant” will continue until December 23 at the gallery located at 130 Hoveizeh St. off Sohrevardi St.

* Mohammadreza Atashzad, Ali Golbaz, Bahman Niku, Ahmad Moqaddasi, Marjan Modaresi, Mahmud Samandarian and 10 more artists are displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Laleh Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Rangaab” will run until December 24 at the gallery located on Fatemi St., off Laleh Park.

* Tarrahan Azad Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Aiin and Abbas Shahsavar.

The exhibit titled “Saturday” runs until December 24 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

Multimedia

* An exhibition of sets of installation, paintings and drawings by Habib Farajabadi is currently underway at Etemad Gallery 1.

The exhibition runs until December 31 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Photo

* Photos by Golara Jahanian are on display in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 24 at the gallery, which can be found at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

ABU/