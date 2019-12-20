Tehran’s City Theater Complex hosting play on Rustam and Sohrab

TEHRAN – “Sugjameh” a play based on the story of Rustam and Sohrab from the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of the Persian poet Ferdowsi, is on stage at Tehran’s City Theater Complex.

The play is written and directed by Meysam Abbasi and has been on stage at the Sayeh Hall of the complex since December 10.

In the Shahnameh story, Rustam kills Sohrab without knowing that he is his son.

“This is a modern adaptation of the story of Rustam and Sohrab with a new approach,” he added.

Davud Shams, Ali Beik-Mohammadi, Neda Nuri, Mohsen Alimohammadi, Sorush Taheri and Reza Nematian are the main actors of the play.

Photo: Thespians act in a scene from “Sugjameh” by director Meysam Abbasi at Tehran’s City Theater Complex on December 17, 2019. (Mehr/Masud Saki)

