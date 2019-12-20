IOC President Bach thanks Hassan Rouhani for active support

TEHRAN – The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, has lauded Iran President Hassan Rouhani for government's active support for the Olympic Games.

In a letter sent to Presidential Administration of Islamic Republic of Iran, Bach thanked Rouhani and wished the Iranian athletes all the best.

“Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your government's active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. The resolution "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal was unanimously adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations, thereby laying the foundation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to take place in peace,” Bach said.

“This result contributes to making these Olympic Games a great success and to providing the stage for athletes from your country to shine. They will be competing alongside athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees, as well as the IOC Refugee Olympic Team,” he added.

“The IOC can ensure this universality only by strictly adhering to the principles of political neutrality and solidarity. In this context, I am pleased to enclose a copy of the speech that I gave at the UN General Assembly elaborating on their principles,” the Olympic President stated.

“I trust that you and your government will continue to support these principles of political neutrality and solidarity so that the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and beyond will be a true celebration of unity in diversity of all humankind. With my renewed thanks for your support, please accept. Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal esteem,” Bach concluded.