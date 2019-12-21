Iran’s Nasirshelal awarded gold medal seven years after London Olympics

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Navab Nasirshelal has been awarded a London 2012 Olympic Games gold medal.

Ukrainian weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy was stripped of the gold he won at the 2012 Olympics and banned for doping.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Thursday that Torokhtiy tested positive for the banned substance when his sample from the 2012 London Games was retested using modern methods.

Re-analysis of Torokhtiy’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

Torokhtiy gets a two-year ban backdated to start from December 2018, when the International Weightlifting Federation first announced he was under suspicion and placed him on provisional suspension.

Torokhtiy is the fifth weightlifting gold medalist from the London Games to test positive.

Nasirshelal will inherit Torokhtiy's gold in the men's 105-kilogram category.