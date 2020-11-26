Iran’s Nasirshelal awarded London 2012 gold medal

TEHRAN - The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Iranian weightlifter Navab Nasirshelal will receive 2012 Olympic Games gold medal following disqualification of Oleksiy Torokhtiy.

Re-analysis of Torokhtiy’s samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

In the men’s 105kg weightlifting event, the first- and fourth-placed athletes have been disqualified, so the gold medal is reallocated to Nasirshelal of Iran, IOC confirmed in a consultative meeting held by videoconference.

The silver medal went to Bartlomiej Wojciech Bonk of Poland and the bronze to Ivan Efremov of Uzbekistan, and the subsequent ranking until eighth place has been adapted.