Doors are open to Japanese companies to invest in Iran: Rouhani 

TEHRAN- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underscored on Saturday that his country considers no restriction for the Japanese state-run or private sectors to invest in Iran’s large economic projects.

Addressing a large number of senior Japanese managers ahead of leaving Tokyo, Rouhani said, “Iran and Japan, as two old friendly nations, should not allow a third country to disrupt their friendly relations.”

“There are very good capacities for expansion of relations which can benefit both Tehran and Tokyo,” he said, adding, “I don’t see any barrier in front of bolstering Iran-Japan ties unless the U.S. illegal sanctions about which you are aware as a violation of the international regulations as well as the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231.”

“Resolution 2231 has called on the entire world nations to maintain a normal trade relation with Iran. No one should cast doubt. We had a pact (nuclear deal) agreed by seven signatories. All of us were committed to the deal but the U.S. quit it without any reason,” the president added.

Nuclear Deal is to the benefit of all nations and governments

Rouhani went on to say that the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), benefits the entire world.

“We believe that the nuclear deal is to the benefit of all nations and governments. To solve the difference there is no way but the U.S. realizes its mistake and return to the correct path.”

The president called Iranians tough negotiators who do not easily accept an agreement but if they do they will not violate it.

“We Iranians are somehow hard to reach an agreement but if we sign the agreement we will not violate it in any condition,” Rouhani underlined.

He pointed to two achievements of the nuclear deal and said, “The first achievement was that we proved to the world that we have not been after possession of an atomic weapon and voiced readiness to comply with any international monitoring. The second achievement was that we proved to the world that we are resolved to adhere to our commitments under the deal.”

Iran to revise policy if interests are not materialized



The president went on to say that if Iran cannot reap the benefits of the nuclear deal there will be no reason to remain committed to the JCPOA.

“Of course, after a long time of patience, if we see that there is no benefit for us under the deal and we (alone) have to fulfill our commitments, naturally our next decision won’t possibly be continuation of the undertakings.”

Under the JCPOA, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

Iran has not waged war against any nation in the last two centuries

The president also called Iran a peaceful nation which has not initiated a war over the last two centuries.

“Iran is located in a very key geographical place. We are fully committed to restoration of security to the region and waterways. In the last two centuries, Iran has not been a beginner of any war or aggression.”

Japan and Iran have been WMD victims

The president also called Iranian and Japanese people victims of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) who dearly value peace.



“We hate any war. We intend to solve our possible problems with others via dialogue. We are not and will not be after (producing, possessing or using) any weapons of mass destruction. You (Japanese) as well have been victims of such weapons. You were a victim of the atomic bomb and we were the victim of chemical weapons,” the president stated.

Saddam Hussein’s army used chemical weapons against Iranian soldiers and civilians in the 1980s. The United States also dropped atomic bombs on Nagasaki and Hiroshima in the summer of 11945.

Japanese companies enjoy a good reputation in Iran

Rouhani also said, “The Japanese companies enjoy good records in Iran whose people trust the Japanese industry. We can cooperate in various infrastructure projects, environment and humanitarian arenas, including food and medicine.”

On Thursday, President Rouhani paid a two-day landmark visit to Japan, calling on the country to help confront the United States’ bid to wreck the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

During his visit to Tokyo, Rouhani held a high-profile meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.



MJ/PA