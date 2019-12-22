Behind-the-scenes of the dangerous UAE projects in Iraq

Al-Mayadeen TV recently reported that the remarks by Izzat al-Shabandar have revealed the truth about the Israeli plan in Iraq, which is to be carried out with the involvement of the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Shabandar exposed the role of the UAE in backing seditious moves in the Iraqi protests and arming four tribal groups in al Anbar province to form a military force in order to turn the province into a confederation. The UAE also intends to involve the province in the Deal of the Century.

According the TV channel, the UAE is trying to separate al Anbar, where it aims to settle the displaced Palestinians. Al-Shabandar appears to have been informed about the Israeli plan through Qatar. As al- Mayadeen reported, Iraqi security forces have arrested a UAE-affiliated group that has funded subversive elements in the recent unrest.

Following the revelation, al-Shabandar was arrested by UAE security forces in Abu Dhabi and transferred to a hotel in Dubai.

Hostile plan by the sheikhdoms to undermine the Iraqi economy

Mohammad al-Baldawi, a representative of Al-Sadiqoun Bloc in the Iraqi parliament, revealed the destructive role of the sheikhdoms in meddling in Iraq’s domestic affairs.

The representative stated that a seditious plan is being carried out by the Persian Gulf Arab states against Iraq to undermine the country’s economy and political system. The plan also aims to trigger a sedition to create a civil war.

Al-Baldawi insisted that the countries are seeking to obstruct the agreement signed between Iraq and China. The countries also are trying to complete the al-Faw project, as it has direct impact on the Persian Gulf states.

Qais al-Khazali, the chief of the Iraqi political group Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH), recently slammed the UAE role in Iraq, saying we demand the UAE to step playing seditious role in Iraq. The UAE is the only country that has closed its embassy in Iraq, and it is Abu Dhabi that knows and plans what will happen in Iraq.

The secretary general insisted that the U.S. and Zionist regime are acting in coordination to make Lebanon and Iraq unstable, an issue that the Israeli prime minister has also affirmed.