Tehran to host Technology Investment Meeting 2020

TEHRAN – The 2nd Technology Investment Meeting (TIM 2020) will be held in Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park on February 4-5, 2020.

Investors from 11 countries from around the world will attend the meeting to evaluate Iranian technology-based projects and products for potential investment.

Good opportunities, such as abundant manpower alongside cheap knowledge-based and technological products, have attracted foreign investors, despite unilateral sanctions, to consider the Iranian knowledge-based ecosystem.

During the event, investment opportunities in other countries will be also discussed by the participants, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Investors in the meeting will discuss proposals and opportunities in a variety of areas such as financial technology, health, tourism, computer games and the food industry.

Special panels, workshops and recognizing international investment opportunities courses will be held on the sidelines of the event.

FB/MG

