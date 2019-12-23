Army, IRGC commanders confer on closer coordination, cooperation 

TEHRAN - Army chief Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and top commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) held a coordination meeting on Sunday.

According to military sources, promotion of interaction, cooperation and cooperation in various planning and operational fields was the core of the talks.

In mid-September, fighter jets of the Army’s Air Force (IRIAF) and the IRGC staged joint drills over the Persian Gulf waters, two days ahead of their massive joint parade.

Various combat, tactical, reconnaissance, transport, and tanker aircraft of the IRIAF and the IRGC were present at the Friday morning drills.

The exercises were aimed at increasing the preparedness of the military units for massive drills on the anniversary of Sacred Defense Week, which marks the beginning of the eight-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran in 1980.

