TEDPIX experiences 16% monthly growth

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 49,000 points, or 16.7 percent, to stand at 353,997 points at the end of the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21), Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, 82.215 billion securities worth 432.151 trillion rials (about $10.29 billion) were traded through 10.153 million deals at TSE during the ninth month, with growth of 61 percent and 76 percent in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, while 71 percent rise in the number of deals.

