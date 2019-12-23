10% increase in Azadegan oil field’s recovery factor possible: research institute

TEHRAN - Studies and screening carried out by the University of Tehran’s Institute of Petroleum Engineering on Azadegan oilfield, in southwestern Iran, indicate that the joint field’s recovery factor can be increased by 10 percent, Shana reported.

According to the head of Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC)’s Research and Technology Department, based on an agreement signed between the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the University of Tehran for conducting knowledge-based studies on the field, the institute has outlined several strategies for increasing the field’s recovery factor.

Implementing injection methods for the reservoirs of Sarvak, Kazhdomi, Gadvan, and Fahliyan, based on a priority pattern of water injection, intermittent injection of water and gas as well as gas injection, respectively, could increase the field’s recovery factor by about 10 percent, Hojat Norouzi said.

The official announced the creation of Azadegan oilfield’s first comprehensive data bank (includes South Azadegan and North Azadegan) as a result of close collaboration between PEDEC and the University of Tehran.

The data bank includes integrated information on the field’s reservoirs like Sarvak, Kazhdomi, Gadvan, and Fahliyan, and PEDEC provided the Institute of Petroleum Engineering with more than two terabytes of data on the South and North Azadegan fields’ development plans for the creation of the data bank, Norouzi said.

South and North Azadegan are among the five major oilfields Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, known as West Karoun fields.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

With the fields fully operational, their output could add 1.2 million bpd to the country’s oil production capacity.

Having an estimated 67 billion barrels of in-situ oil, West Karoun fields definitely deserve the spotlight which has been put on them recently.

EF/MA