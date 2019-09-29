‘Azadegan oil field’s production capacity up 400% in 5 years’

TEHRAN –Iran’s Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) said the oil production capacity of South Azadegan oil field in southwestern Iran has increased by 400 percent in the past five years, Shana reported.

According to a statement from PEDEC published by Shana, production from the mentioned oil field has increased by fourfold in the mentioned period while the capacity is up fivefold.

"Due to the current conditions of the country and especially the unjust U.S. sanctions, the National Iranian Oil Company has never limited itself to a single program [for development of this field] and depending on the conditions, budget and priorities, [NIOC] has planned and implemented alternative and flexible ways for developing this joint oilfield as quickly as possible,” the statement read.

According to the report, considering the strategic significance of South Azadegan oil field, NIOC has placed especial importance on this project and so far the outmost attention and focus has been given to the development of this field.

In early May, National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) announced that digging operation of ten new wells of South Azadegan oilfield was started sooner than the schedule.

South Azadegan is one of the five major oilfields Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, known as West Karoun fields.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

With the fields fully operational, their output could add 1.2 million bpd to the country’s oil production capacity.

Having an estimated 67 billion barrels of in-situ oil, West Karoun fields definitely deserve the spotlight which has been put on them recently.

EF/MA