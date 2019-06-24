NIDC drills 28 oil, gas wells in a quarter

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 28 oil and gas wells during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), according to an official with the NIDC.

Mohammad Al-e Khamis, the deputy managing director of NIDC for drilling operation, said over 36,960 meters of digging has been conducted for the mentioned onshore and offshore wells, Shana reported.

Last month, Hamidreza Khoshayand, the deputy managing director of NIDC, announced that digging operation of ten new wells of South Azadegan oilfield was started sooner than the schedule, IRNA reported.

South Azadegan is one of five major oilfields Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, known as West Karoun fields.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

With the fields fully operational, their output could add 1.2 million bpd to the country’s oil production capacity.

Having an estimated 67 billion barrels of in-situ oil, West Karoun fields definitely deserve the spotlight which has been put on them recently.

NIDC, a subsidiary of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), undertakes most drilling operations across the country and drilled 4,489 onshore and offshore oil and gas wells in nearly 40 years.

