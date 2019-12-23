Vali Nasr says Saudis may fund protests in Lebanon and Iraq
December 23, 2019
Dr. Vali Nasr, a senior fellow in foreign policy at Brookings Institution, says Saudi Arabia might encourage some of the protests in Lebanon and Iraq, and Iran. He says if Iran is getting a black eye, it is to Saudi Arabia’s advantage as the kingdom may intervene or try to take advantage of the protests, such as supporting or putting money as in the case of Lebanon, or it might be encouraging some of these protests.
