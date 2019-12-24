IRIB World Service launches online Russian-language TV channel 

TEHRAN – The World Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has recently launched a live online Russian-language TV channel.

The two-hour-long news channel is available on Russian Radio, a Russian and international radio station broadcasting in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including Armenia, Belarus, Moldova and Russia.

Visiting different IRIB World Service channels on Tuesday, Iran’s new ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that Iran needs to make cultural programs for Russian Muslims.

“At the current time, Russian Muslims are quite interested in Iran, therefore we need to take serious actions in the media and make programs for them,” he said.

“I have also talked with the IRIB Managing Director Abdolali Ali-Asgari who also emphasized the need for launching a Russian TV channel. This is a good beginning and I hope we will make good progress in the future,” he added.

Photo: A logo for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)’s World Service.

