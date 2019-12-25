Calligrapher Jalil Rasuli creates works on Hazrat Fatima (SA)

TEHRAN – Veteran calligrapher Jalil Rasuli has created three calligraphy works on Hazrat Fatima (SA), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

He unveiled the three masterpieces during a meeting with Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei and several cultural figures at his home on Tuesday.

Rasuli said that he usually unveils his new works during exhibitions, but, due to the theme of the artworks, he organized a uniquely special ceremony to unveil them.

“These three have been created differently from my other works, I believe they are sacred,” he said.

He also said that the nature of calligraphy forces one to be a real human being, and added, “I have never created a single artwork that I don’t believe in.”

Masjed-Jamei also said, “The art of calligraphy has a deep connection with religion, and the numerous inscriptions from the Holy Quran proves this.”

He added that Iran stands on the peak of the art of calligraphy, and many calligraphers want to publish their works in Iran.

“Jalili has been active in the field of calligraphy for 55 years, and anytime we need a calligraphy work for international events we refer to Jalili,” he added.

“His hands are decorated with literature, Quran and wisdom,” he stated.

Photo: Calligrapher Jalil Rasuli (R) and Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei unveil his artwork on Hazrat Fatima (SA) at his home on December 24, 2019. (IRNA/Asghar Khamseh).

