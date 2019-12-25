TCCIMA explores major challenges in foreign trade

TEHRAN - The 10th meeting of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s trade facilitation and export promotion committee was held on Wednesday in which the most important challenges that Iranian businessmen are facing in foreign trade were explored.

In the meeting which was attended by representatives of the country’s private sector and the Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani, as well as Mohammad Lahouti, the head of Iran Exports Confederation, a variety of issues regarding foreign trade were discussed.

Problems regarding the imports of raw materials and machinery, clearance of the goods which have been deposited in the country’s customs were among the discussed issues.

Speaking in the gathering, Lahouti who is also the head of TCCIMA export promotion committee, underlined the committee’s main policy, which has been facilitating trade through interaction and dialogue with senior officials such as the heads of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Export Guarantee Fund and Export Development Bank.

He further pointed to restrictions regarding the imports of raw materials and machinery as a major problem with which Iranian businessmen are facing, and said: the problem is that only certain producers are allowed to import raw materials and machines and other businesses which lack specific authorization are not able to import their requirements.

“It is important to note that not every producer is necessarily an importer and engaging producers into the imports field requires double working capital. These types of rules can lead to abuse and bribery,” Lahouti added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official referred to the deposition of goods at the customs as a waste of national resources and said that if such goods were not cleared as soon as possible, it would be a waste of resources that can contribute to the country's economy.

Modares Khiabani for his part praised the efforts of the country’s businessmen and exporters and noted that non-oil revenues are replacing the oil incomes in the face of the U.S. sanctions which is a great success for the country.

EF/MA

Photo: Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani (2nd L) and Mohammad Lahouti (middle), the head of Iran Exports Confederation, attend the 10th meeting of TCCIMA’s trade facilitation and export promotion committee in Tehran on Wednesday.