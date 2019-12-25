Jannati: Guardian Council carefully studying parliamentary candidates’ records

TEHRAN — The Guardian Council is investigating the qualifications of the parliamentary candidates as well as their complaints with due care, the Guardian Council chief said on Wednesday.

“Investigating complaints and qualifications, especially in such short time, is an extremely laborious measure which the Guardian Council is doing carefully, so that no one’s right is violated,” Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said, IRNA reported.

He said the registrants’ qualifications are being examined based on documented records.

The next parliamentary elections will be held on February 21.

To be able to run for parliament, the candidates must be finally confirmed by the Guardian Council.

The candidates will have 8 days to spend on the campaign trail, ending on February 19.

The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

The parliamentary elections will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces.

The midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts will also be held on the same date in Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Fars and Qom provinces.

Guardian Council spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei said on Saturday that the council would not dismiss as ineligible the candidates who have criticized the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“We have a free country and merely criticizing an individual or body would not lead to disqualification,” Kadkhodaei told a press conference.

However, he added, insult, defamation and inflammatory remarks, which are clearly different from criticism, will be probed into when vetting candidates.

Earlier this month, Kadkhodaei said that the council is the only body responsible to supervise the elections.

“Sometimes questions arise over whether we are the only supervisor of the elections or not,” Kadkhodaei said, adding, “I emphasize that the Guardian Council is the only supervisor of the elections.”

